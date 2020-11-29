Dr. Reed Simons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reed Simons, MD
Dr. Reed Simons, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Delightful Virginia Mason ER Doc....Top Notch Communicator....Thanx Reed for your ER Care!
- Emergency Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336343813
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
