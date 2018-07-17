Dr. Reed Skinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reed Skinner, MD
Dr. Reed Skinner, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Nephi, UT. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Nephi Medical Clinic48 W 1500 N, Nephi, UT 84648 Directions (435) 254-0096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Santaquin Clinic210 E Main St, Santaquin, UT 84655 Directions (801) 992-1088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Skinner?
Dr. Skinner saved my life during my high risk pregnancy. He is very good at listening to his patients, answering questions, and he doesn't make you feel foolish for asking questions.
- Fertility Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Louis University
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas
Dr. Skinner speaks Spanish.
