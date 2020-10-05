See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Naperville, IL
Dr. Reem Beckerly, DO

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Naperville, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Reem Beckerly, DO

Dr. Reem Beckerly, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Beckerly works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beckerly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 355-8776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Reem Beckerly, DO

Specialties
  • Sleep Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437314630
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reem Beckerly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beckerly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beckerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beckerly works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Beckerly’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckerly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckerly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

