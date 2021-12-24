Dr. Reem Karmali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karmali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reem Karmali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reem Karmali, MD
Dr. Reem Karmali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital - University of Western Ontario (Canada) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Dr. Karmali works at
Dr. Karmali's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Developmental Therapeutics Institute233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (855) 826-6384
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Karmali is by far the most knowledgeable & professional doctor I have had the pleasure to be treated by. Her bedside manner is outstanding. Always a smile on her face. She is so caring & explains everything I need to know during my visits.No questions unanswered. My life is less stressful with her as my doctor. So lucky to have her in my life!
About Dr. Reem Karmali, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1083860282
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Hospital - University of Western Ontario (Canada)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karmali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karmali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karmali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karmali works at
Dr. Karmali has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karmali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karmali speaks Dutch.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Karmali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karmali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karmali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karmali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.