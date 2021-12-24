See All Hematologists in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Reem Karmali, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reem Karmali, MD

Dr. Reem Karmali, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Hospital - University of Western Ontario (Canada) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Dr. Karmali works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Karmali's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Developmental Therapeutics Institute
    233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 826-6384
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 24, 2021
    Dr.Karmali is by far the most knowledgeable & professional doctor I have had the pleasure to be treated by. Her bedside manner is outstanding. Always a smile on her face. She is so caring & explains everything I need to know during my visits.No questions unanswered. My life is less stressful with her as my doctor. So lucky to have her in my life!
    Marlynn — Dec 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Reem Karmali, MD
    About Dr. Reem Karmali, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083860282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Hospital - University of Western Ontario (Canada)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reem Karmali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karmali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karmali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karmali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karmali works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Karmali’s profile.

    Dr. Karmali has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karmali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Karmali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karmali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karmali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karmali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.