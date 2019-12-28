Overview of Dr. Reem Qbeiwi, MD

Dr. Reem Qbeiwi, MD is a Pediatric Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Transplant Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.



Dr. Qbeiwi works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.