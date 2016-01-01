Dr. Reem Renno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reem Renno, MD
Overview of Dr. Reem Renno, MD
Dr. Reem Renno, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Renno works at
Dr. Renno's Office Locations
1960 Eye Surgeons13333 Dotson Rd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 890-1784Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Reem Renno, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1720056773
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Renno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renno has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renno speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Renno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renno.
