Dr. Reem Tadros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tadros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reem Tadros, MD
Overview
Dr. Reem Tadros, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Tadros works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fairfax3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (276) 231-7710Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tadros?
Dr Tadros & her staff are excellent: 1. Dr Tadros is thorough and professional 2. They call me every year to schedule an appt. and, they check back until I am scheduled 3. I get in within 15 minutes of my appt and am out within an hour Simply excellent
About Dr. Reem Tadros, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1205934213
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tadros has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tadros using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tadros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tadros works at
Dr. Tadros has seen patients for Folliculitis, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tadros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tadros speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Tadros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tadros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tadros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tadros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.