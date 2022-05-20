Dr. Utterback has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reem Utterback, MD
Overview of Dr. Reem Utterback, MD
Dr. Reem Utterback, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC.
Dr. Utterback's Office Locations
- 1 1020 Southhill Dr Ste 320, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 559-8771
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Utterback listened to me and helped me figure out what my diagnosis is. She is very compationate and after seeing 3 other psychiatrists in the past she was the one who finally figured out my complex presentation. I recommend her to all my friends and colleagues. If you are looking for a smart, empathetic, warm, and truly caring psychiatrist go to her.
About Dr. Reem Utterback, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1982624797
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
