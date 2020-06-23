Dr. Dbouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reema Dbouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reema Dbouk, MD
Dr. Reema Dbouk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Dbouk works at
Dr. Dbouk's Office Locations
The Emory Clinic At 1525 - Rdiology (x-ray)1525 Clifton Rd NE Fl 4, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 778-2050
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dbouk?
Dr. Dbouk takes great care of her patients. She has been my primary physician for a while now , under her care I have had success working thru my medical issues with her guidance. I feel like I know her and she me and as a patient I trust her judgement.
About Dr. Reema Dbouk, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154557767
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dbouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dbouk works at
Dr. Dbouk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dbouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dbouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dbouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.