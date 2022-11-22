See All Neurologists in Babylon, NY
Dr. Reema Maindiratta, MD

Neurology
3.8 (21)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reema Maindiratta, MD

Dr. Reema Maindiratta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine.

Dr. Maindiratta works at Reema Maindiratta, MD, P.C. in Babylon, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maindiratta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reema Maindiratta MD PC
    400 W Main St Ste 336, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-3675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Sudoscan
Vertigo
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy
Aneurysm
Arthritis
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Autonomic Neuropathy
Basilar Migraine
Bell's Palsy
Benign Exertional Headache
Benign Positional Vertigo
Benign Sex Headache
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervicogenic Headache
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Classic Migraine
Cluster Headache
Common Migraine
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complicated Migraine
Concussion
Cough Headache
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diabetic Neuropathy
Drug Rebound Headache
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Frontotemporal Dementia
Headache
Headache-Free Migraine
Icepick Headache
Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease
Insomnia
Lewy Body Dementia
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Meningiomas
Menstrual Migraine
Migrainous Vertigo
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Contraction Headache
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuritis
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orthostatic Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pineal Region Tumors
Polyradiculoneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Traumatic Headache
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculitis
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Dementia
Vascular Headache
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 22, 2022
    After visiting other Dr’s about my back and hip pain I finally was recommended to Dr M. She has truly helped me to lead a life that was 90% better than what I was living! I cannot thank her enough! Professional; kind and takes the time to listen!
    F Jackson — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Reema Maindiratta, MD

    • Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1043466774
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center / Neuromuscular Disorders
    • Albert Einstein Coll Of Med. / Montefiore Med Ctr, Neurology
    • New York Univ. / Va Manhattan, Internal Medicine
    • University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maindiratta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maindiratta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maindiratta works at Reema Maindiratta, MD, P.C. in Babylon, NY. View the full address on Dr. Maindiratta’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maindiratta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maindiratta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maindiratta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maindiratta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

