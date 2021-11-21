Overview

Dr. Reema Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York|University at Buffalo, State University of New York



Dr. Patel works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in South Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.