Dr. Reema Patel, MD
Dr. Reema Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York|University at Buffalo, State University of New York
Dr. Patel works at
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group2 Hospital Plz Ste 420, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-4070
Old Bridge Office1 Hospital Plz # 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-4070
South Amboy Office2045 State Route 35, South Amboy, NJ 08879 Directions (732) 360-4070
- Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
My name is Shashi Mehta and I am diabetic for 25 plus years and seen lot of Doctors since I am seeing Dr Reema Patel I am very satisfied and happy to her as my Doctor .
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York|University at Buffalo, State University of New York
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
