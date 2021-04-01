Dr. Reema Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reema Syed, MD
Overview of Dr. Reema Syed, MD
Dr. Reema Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis10 Barnes West Dr Ste 200, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 286-2635
Joanne Knight Breast Health Center4921 Parkview Pl Ste C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-2635
Arkansas Children's Hospital1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, AR 72202 Directions (314) 454-6124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life. Hands down the best doctor I’ve ever been to. Very friendly, very thorough, and very professional.
About Dr. Reema Syed, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1588872758
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
