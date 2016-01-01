Dr. Reena Bhalala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhalala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Bhalala, MD
Overview of Dr. Reena Bhalala, MD
Dr. Reena Bhalala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
Dr. Bhalala works at
Dr. Bhalala's Office Locations
-
1
North Central Baptist Hospital520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 297-4000
-
2
Centromed Walzem Clinic5542 Walzem Rd, Windcrest, TX 78218 Directions (210) 922-7000
-
3
Cetromed Health and Wellness Center3750 Commercial Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 922-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhalala?
About Dr. Reena Bhalala, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1942582077
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Hosp & Mental Hlth Ctr-NYMC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhalala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalala accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalala works at
Dr. Bhalala speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhalala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhalala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.