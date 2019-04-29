Dr. Reena Chokshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chokshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Chokshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Reena Chokshi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 8B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0950
-
2
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center6720 Bertner Ave, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chokshi?
Dr. Chokshi was amazing! She was kind, caring, and compassionate. I didn’t feel as if she was rushing me through the appt. She also listened and presented a plan. I would highly recommend her!!!
About Dr. Reena Chokshi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1255494746
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chokshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chokshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chokshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chokshi has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chokshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chokshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chokshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chokshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chokshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.