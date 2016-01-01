Dr. Reena Gottesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Gottesman, MD
Overview of Dr. Reena Gottesman, MD
Dr. Reena Gottesman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gottesman's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottesman?
About Dr. Reena Gottesman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1326451345
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottesman works at
Dr. Gottesman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.