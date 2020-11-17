See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New City, NY
Dr. Reena Jacob, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reena Jacob, MD

Dr. Reena Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.

Dr. Jacob works at Internal Medicine Of Rocklin in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacob's Office Locations

    Internal Medicine of Rockland Pllc
    16 Squadron Blvd Ste 103, New City, NY 10956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 634-4567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nyack Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Immunization Administration
Acute Bronchitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Immunization Administration

Acute Bronchitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Atony
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Dr. Jacob has been my primary physician for almost two decades. She is a talented, dedicated and caring doctor who takes the time to listen. Her office staff is welcoming and efficient.
    — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Reena Jacob, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1720015746
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
