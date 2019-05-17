See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Reena Jogi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Reena Jogi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX.

Dr. Jogi works at Tony Nguyen, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Columbus, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Dermatology
    7575 San Felipe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 952-8400
  2. 2
    Austin Heart - Columbus
    109 Shult Dr Ste 100, Columbus, TX 78934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 952-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Boil
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Boil
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Alopecia Totalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Universalis - Onychodystrophy - Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scalp Conditions Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 17, 2019
    Dr. Jogi is absolutely amazing. She knew my skin condition immediately and biopsied for positive verification. The office staff is very friendly and quick to answer any and all questions.
    — May 17, 2019
    About Dr. Reena Jogi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538299862
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals Program
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reena Jogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jogi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jogi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jogi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

