Dr. Reena Jogi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jogi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Jogi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reena Jogi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX.
Dr. Jogi works at
Locations
-
1
Village Dermatology7575 San Felipe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 952-8400
-
2
Austin Heart - Columbus109 Shult Dr Ste 100, Columbus, TX 78934 Directions (713) 952-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jogi?
Dr. Jogi is absolutely amazing. She knew my skin condition immediately and biopsied for positive verification. The office staff is very friendly and quick to answer any and all questions.
About Dr. Reena Jogi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538299862
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals Program
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jogi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jogi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jogi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jogi works at
Dr. Jogi speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jogi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jogi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jogi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jogi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.