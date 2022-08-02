Dr. Reena Kaul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Kaul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reena Kaul, MD
Dr. Reena Kaul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc|Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Kaul works at
Dr. Kaul's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Pediatric Group - Fairfax3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4849
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaul?
Dr. Kaul has been an amazing provider to my son. He has been coming to VA Ped Group since he left the NICU and despite the many times we have moved around we always continue to come back here. Dr. Kaul is very knowledgeable and caring. Now that my son is a teenager, different sets of health issues arise and she is on top of his care and very supportive. We love Dr. Kaul and the providers here at VA Ped Group!
About Dr. Reena Kaul, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1821089715
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of Northern California|Children's Hospital Of Northern California|Childrens Hospital and Research Center at Oakland|Childrens Hospital and Research Center at Oakland
- Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc|Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaul works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.