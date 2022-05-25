Dr. Reena Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reena Kumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
Locations
Greater Heights Holistic Psychiatry, PLLC1919 North Loop W Ste 280, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (832) 930-1202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I am glad I met Dr Reena kumar, she helped us like no other.
About Dr. Reena Kumar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1881022283
Education & Certifications
- Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- Psychiatry Residency
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.