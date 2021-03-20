See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Reena Mathews, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reena Mathews, MD

Dr. Reena Mathews, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.

Dr. Mathews works at JPS Health Behavioral Health Cl in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mathews' Office Locations

    Tchd Stop Six Community Clinic Pharmacy
    3301 Stalcup Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 920-7150
    Fort Worth Office
    1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 927-1215
    1400 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-1581

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • JPS Family Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Tobacco Use Disorder
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Swine Flu
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Emphysema
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iodine Deficiency
Jock Itch
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Withdrawal
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 20, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr Mathews. Trust her, she takes her time with you. Very knowledgeable.
    — Mar 20, 2021
    About Dr. Reena Mathews, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477717858
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
