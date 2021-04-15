See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Oak Park, IL
Dr. Reena Navuluri, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (3)
Overview

Dr. Reena Navuluri, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Dr. Navuluri works at Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Lake Street in Oak Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Lake Street
    1011 Lake St Ste 300, Oak Park, IL 60301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Muscle Weakness
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment

Muscle Weakness
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swimmer's Ear
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr Navuluri takes the time to hear you and work with you on your health concerns. Makes sure that all questions are answered and that you are comfortable. She seems to have a good relationship with staff and makes for a warm environment where everyone is personable and welcoming
    — Apr 15, 2021
    About Dr. Reena Navuluri, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245527852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Genesys Regional Medical Ctr.
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University of Antigua
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navuluri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Navuluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Navuluri works at Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Lake Street in Oak Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Navuluri

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Navuluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navuluri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navuluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navuluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

