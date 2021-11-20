Dr. Reena Patel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reena Patel, DDS
Overview
Dr. Reena Patel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin, WI.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
ForwardDental Franklin7740 S Lovers Lane Rd Ste 450, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 206-5662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Reena Patel is by far the best dentist I have been to. Dr. Patel is friendly, caring, and very knowledgeable. I am going to definitely recommend her to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Reena Patel, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1750813614
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.