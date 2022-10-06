Dr. Reesa Goravanchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goravanchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reesa Goravanchi, MD
Dr. Reesa Goravanchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Goravanchi works at WHASN East
WHASN East1934 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 369-5758
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Govaranchi did a robotic hysterectomy on my mom last month and we were very pleased with the outcome of the surgery. Dr. Govaranchi is skilled in what she does and she took the time to answer all of our questions pre and post surgery. My mom has had no complications and she is healing properly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1306250972
Dr. Goravanchi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goravanchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goravanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goravanchi works at WHASN East
Dr. Goravanchi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goravanchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goravanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goravanchi.
