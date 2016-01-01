Dr. Marciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reetta Marciano, MD
Overview of Dr. Reetta Marciano, MD
Dr. Reetta Marciano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Marciano's Office Locations
Akron General Medical Center1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-6525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Trumbull Regional Medical Center1350 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 841-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Reetta Marciano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Marciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marciano. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.