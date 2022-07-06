Dr. Reetu Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reetu Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reetu Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lewes, DE. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Sussex Pulmonary Endo Cnslts34381 Carpenters Way, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-7201
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best in my book, and my maladies have required many different physicians to navigate my treatment. I never dread office visits to her; as She and her office group offer professional courtesy and attention. A 5 star M.D.
About Dr. Reetu Singh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1275534737
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
