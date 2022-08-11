Dr. Reeves Manikat, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manikat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reeves Manikat, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Reeves Manikat, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bowie, MD.
Dr. Manikat works at
Neibauer Dental Care6141 High Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD 20720 Directions (301) 615-4575Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Manikat provided excellent service! Neibauer was the fourth dental practice I visited and the first to provide different options that were affordable. I am very pleased with Dr. Manikat.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1033764527
Dr. Manikat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manikat accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Manikat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Manikat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Manikat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manikat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manikat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manikat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.