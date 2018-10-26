Dr. Reezwana Chowdhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowdhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reezwana Chowdhury, MD
Overview of Dr. Reezwana Chowdhury, MD
Dr. Reezwana Chowdhury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chowdhury's Office Locations
- 1 5450 Knoll North Dr, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (443) 546-1750
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chowdhury?
After seeing negative reviews here for Dr Chowdhury, I was very wary about seeing her. I had no choice, though, due to my insurance requirements. I was very pleased with Dr. Chowdhury! She asked me a lot of questions, was responsive to my symptoms, and proactive in ordering necessary tests and other referrals. Yes, she typed everything into the computer while I was there, but she was in continual discussion and dialogue with me the entire time. She was thorough and pleasant.
About Dr. Reezwana Chowdhury, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316185341
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chowdhury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowdhury accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowdhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowdhury has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowdhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowdhury. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowdhury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chowdhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chowdhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.