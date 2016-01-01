See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Refaat El-Said, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Refaat El-Said, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. El-Said works at Comprehensive Neurology Clinic in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hunter's Creek Kissimmee
    3232 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 208-0708
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Neurology Clinic
    10967 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 148, Orlando, FL 32825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 208-0708
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Neurology Clinic
    250 N Alafaya Trl Ste 115, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    First Health
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Planned Administration Inc
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

