Overview of Dr. Refat Baridi, MD

Dr. Refat Baridi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Baridi works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.