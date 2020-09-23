Dr. Regan O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regan O'Brien, MD
Overview of Dr. Regan O'Brien, MD
Dr. Regan O'Brien, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dr. O'Brien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. O'Brien's Office Locations
-
1
Smhwi8350 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 508-0882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Brien?
Dr O'Brian was awesome, she listened and was very understanding. She took her time and helped me out a lot. I would recommend her to anyone, an amazing physician!!
About Dr. Regan O'Brien, MD
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1578950978
Education & Certifications
- MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.