Dr. Regan Valfer, MD
Dr. Regan Valfer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Highland Park Obgyn Associates Ltd.60 Revere Dr Ste 750, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 272-7777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Uropartners LLC1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 135, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 459-4887
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is the most amazing dr ever! I have never met a more caring, considerate, kind, and compassionate doctor than Dr. Regan! She spends so much time with her patients it is truly amzing. Her bedside manner is incredible. She is so sweet and cares about her patients as if they are her own family. I feel so beyond lucky to have her as my doctor!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1740475714
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
