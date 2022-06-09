See All General Surgeons in Columbia, MO
Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.

Dr. Vaden works at Boone Medical Group - Surgery in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boone Medical Group - Surgery
    1601 E Broadway Ste 240, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 815-8145
  2. 2
    Boone Hospital Center
    1600 E Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 815-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center
  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2022
    I had surgery by Dr Vaden, and she is absolutely as good as you can get. Her office personnel is second to none, the surgery center where she performs the surgery is fantastic as well. Dr Vaden is straight forward with the diagnosis and recovery, which I respect. Her bedside manners showed me how caring she is for her patients and makes you feel comfortable in a very uncomfortable situation. I highly recommend Dr Vaden if you have to have surgery. She's the best.
    Ken — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD
    About Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700983343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reggie Vaden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaden works at Boone Medical Group - Surgery in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Vaden’s profile.

    Dr. Vaden has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

