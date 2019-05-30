See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Regina Baker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (18)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Regina Baker, MD

Dr. Regina Baker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Baker works at USC Care Medical Group Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    USC Care Medical Group Inc
    1510 San Pablo St Ste 415, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-7920
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    James Reilly MD Inc
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 209, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 952-9700
  3. 3
    Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 568-1622
  4. 4
    Keck Hospital of Usc
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 30, 2019
    Dr. Baker was knowledgeable, kind, and responsive to all of my questions and concerns about my surgery. The surgery itself is still healing, but I am very happy with both the results so far. I have also been extremely satisfied with all follow up communication with the office. They typically respond within a matter of hours, even once to an e-mail that was sent on Friday night after 6pm on a holiday weekend. I have never had such responsive service from a medical provider, and it has made the process much easier.
    May 30, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Regina Baker, MD
    About Dr. Regina Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225227812
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
