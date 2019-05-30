Dr. Regina Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Regina Baker, MD
Dr. Regina Baker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
-
1
USC Care Medical Group Inc1510 San Pablo St Ste 415, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-7920Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
James Reilly MD Inc1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 209, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 952-9700
-
3
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
-
4
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker was knowledgeable, kind, and responsive to all of my questions and concerns about my surgery. The surgery itself is still healing, but I am very happy with both the results so far. I have also been extremely satisfied with all follow up communication with the office. They typically respond within a matter of hours, even once to an e-mail that was sent on Friday night after 6pm on a holiday weekend. I have never had such responsive service from a medical provider, and it has made the process much easier.
About Dr. Regina Baker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1225227812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.