Dr. Regina Costantini, MD
Overview of Dr. Regina Costantini, MD
Dr. Regina Costantini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Costantini's Office Locations
Saint Agnes Medical Group: OB/GYN Rolling Crossroads4 E Rolling Cross Rd Ste 110, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 744-9073
Fisher Medical Building193 Stoner Ave Ste 300, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-4664
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr C has been my gynecologist for many years and I am so proud to have her as my physician. My respect and fondness for Dr C probably reached its peak when she performed an emergency c section during the birth of my son. Though the situation was life threatening and very scary for everyone involved, Dr C handled herself exceptionally well. She exhibited a contagious calmness in the midst of chaos and still managed to radiate intense compassion and empathy for my family and I.
About Dr. Regina Costantini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costantini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costantini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costantini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costantini has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costantini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Costantini speaks Greek.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Costantini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costantini.
