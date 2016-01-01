Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delrosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD
Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Delrosario's Office Locations
Plainview office146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (631) 474-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delrosario has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delrosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delrosario has seen patients for Heterophoria, Visual Field Defects and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delrosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delrosario has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delrosario.
