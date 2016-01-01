See All Ophthalmologists in Plainview, NY
Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD

Ophthalmology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD

Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.

Dr. Delrosario works at Long Island Pediatric Ophthlmgy in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Visual Field Defects and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delrosario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plainview office
    146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heterophoria
Visual Field Defects
Exophoria
Heterophoria
Visual Field Defects
Exophoria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclophoria Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Treatment Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Regina Delrosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delrosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delrosario has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delrosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delrosario works at Long Island Pediatric Ophthlmgy in Plainview, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delrosario’s profile.

    Dr. Delrosario has seen patients for Heterophoria, Visual Field Defects and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delrosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Delrosario has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delrosario.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delrosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delrosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

