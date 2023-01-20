Overview of Dr. Regina Dougherty, DO

Dr. Regina Dougherty, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Dougherty works at Hrh Transitional Care Unit in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.