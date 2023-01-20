Dr. Regina Dougherty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Dougherty, DO
Overview of Dr. Regina Dougherty, DO
Dr. Regina Dougherty, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.
Dr. Dougherty's Office Locations
Hrh Transitional Care Unit1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 676-2200
Complete Women's Care1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 255, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-2055
Millenium Obgyn9807 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 676-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Delivered my son. Great experience. She is amazing!
About Dr. Regina Dougherty, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1275517849
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dougherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.