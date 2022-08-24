Dr. Regina Eum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Eum, MD
Overview of Dr. Regina Eum, MD
Dr. Eum's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group300 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 332-3272
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eum was very thorough and addressed my issues in a way that I could understand. She was in communication with my Primary Care Dr. so I felt as though I was in very good hands.
About Dr. Regina Eum, MD
- English
- 1003067604
Education & Certifications
- Pioneer Spine &amp;amp; Sports Physicians|Pioneer Spine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Sports Physicians|Pioneer Spine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Sports Physicians
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eum has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eum.
