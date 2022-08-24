See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Westport, CT
Dr. Regina Eum, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.7 (9)
Map Pin Small Westport, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Regina Eum, MD

Dr. Regina Eum, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Westport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Pioneer Spine &amp;amp; Sports Physicians|Pioneer Spine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Sports Physicians|Pioneer Spine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Sports Physicians

Dr. Eum works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    300 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-3272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr. Eum was very thorough and addressed my issues in a way that I could understand. She was in communication with my Primary Care Dr. so I felt as though I was in very good hands.
    Aug 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Regina Eum, MD
    About Dr. Regina Eum, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003067604
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pioneer Spine &amp;amp;amp; Sports Physicians|Pioneer Spine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Sports Physicians|Pioneer Spine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Sports Physicians
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Regina Eum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eum works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Eum’s profile.

    Dr. Eum has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.