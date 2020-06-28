Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fearmonti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD
Overview of Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD
Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fearmonti works at
Dr. Fearmonti's Office Locations
-
1
Alon Aestheticsfearmonti Plastic Surgery11503 NW Military Hwy Ste 114, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 343-1089
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fearmonti?
Dr. Fearmonti and staff are the best! I had a great experience during my Versa filled. Yvonne MA/ helped me get prepped and Dr. Fearmonti did a beautiful job on my fillers! I highly recommend Versa filler and Alon Aesthetics Plastic Surgery!
About Dr. Regina Fearmonti, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750488276
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor Coll Med
- Baylor College Medicine
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fearmonti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fearmonti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fearmonti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fearmonti works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fearmonti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fearmonti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fearmonti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fearmonti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.