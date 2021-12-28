Overview of Dr. Regina Fitzgerald, MD

Dr. Regina Fitzgerald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Women's Health Center PC in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.