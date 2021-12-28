Dr. Regina Fitzgerald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzgerald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Fitzgerald, MD
Dr. Regina Fitzgerald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Women's Health Center4 Corporate Dr Ste 484, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 944-9898
- Griffin Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Great visit! Dr. Fitzgerald is quick, thorough and made me comfortable during my appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1821109885
- The Stamford Hosp-NY Med Coll
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Mount Holyoke College
Dr. Fitzgerald speaks German and Spanish.
