Dr. Regina Frost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Frost, MD
Overview of Dr. Regina Frost, MD
Dr. Regina Frost, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Frost works at
Dr. Frost's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension St John Ob/Gyn Associates21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 102, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 447-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frost?
I love Dr. Frost. She is an excellent doctor that cares. She is smart, skilled, and personable.
About Dr. Regina Frost, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215148689
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frost works at
Dr. Frost has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Frost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.