Dr. Regina Healy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Healy, MD
Overview of Dr. Regina Healy, MD
Dr. Regina Healy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Healy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Healy's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Memorial Medical Group Inc6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 301, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 755-8288
-
2
Southeastern Ob LLC1727 Kirby Pkwy Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Healy?
Dr. Regina Healy helped my mom maintain her pregnancy's after having multiple miscarriages back to back. Dr. Healy was the only doctor concerned with why my mom kept having miscarriages during her second trimester since natal complications usually occur in the first trimester. Her persistence in figuring this out led to my birth 21 years later. After about a year of tests and late night phone calls and doctors visits, Dr. Healy attributed the miscarriages to a weak cervix and suggested stitches as a remedy. As I sit and begin to think of my purpose in this world, I can't help but think that God used Dr. Healy as an angel and her assignment was me. Sending all the love to Dr. Healy. Thank you Tiffani <3
About Dr. Regina Healy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508865809
Education & Certifications
- UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healy works at
Dr. Healy has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Healy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.