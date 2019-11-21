Dr. Regina Jablonski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jablonski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Jablonski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Regina Jablonski, MD
Dr. Regina Jablonski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Jablonski works at
Dr. Jablonski's Office Locations
-
1
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
2
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists48 Route 25A Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
3
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
4
North Shore Hematologyoncology Associates PC49 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 751-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jablonski?
I support Sharon A. and Janet is way off the mark to me. First I started with Dr. J and then my husband did. Neither one of us would trade her in for anything. She is the best! J & P K 11/20/2019
About Dr. Regina Jablonski, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760486443
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center
- University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jablonski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jablonski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jablonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jablonski works at
Dr. Jablonski has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jablonski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jablonski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jablonski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jablonski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jablonski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.