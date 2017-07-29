Dr. Regina Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Johnson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
M C P N - Colfax Health Center At Jefferson Mh9485 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80215 Directions (303) 425-0300
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Johnson is very caring and intuitive. She always listens to me carefully and values my opinions. I would defiantly recommend her to anyone.
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144264276
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
