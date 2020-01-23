Overview of Dr. Regina Justice, MD

Dr. Regina Justice, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine.



Dr. Justice works at Just Us Kids Pediatrics in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.