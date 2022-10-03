Dr. Regina Kania, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kania is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Kania, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Regina Kania, MD
Dr. Regina Kania, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine (Dayton) and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Kania's Office Locations
Indian Crest Pediatrics9035 Wadsworth Pkwy Ste 3000, Westminster, CO 80021 Directions (720) 764-6091Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Focus on Kids5920 S Estes St Ste 250, Littleton, CO 80123 Directions (303) 963-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! Thorough, friendly, approachable.
About Dr. Regina Kania, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- Wright State University School of Medicine (Dayton)
