Overview of Dr. Regina Kania, MD

Dr. Regina Kania, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CO. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine (Dayton) and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Kania works at Indian Crest Pediatrics in Westminster, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.