Dr. Regina Krel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Regina Krel, MD
Dr. Regina Krel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Krel's Office Locations
Department of Neurology360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-4140Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krel?
Excellent! She’s very knowledgeable and doesn’t give up trying to help you with your conditions.
About Dr. Regina Krel, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1053608257
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krel accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krel has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.