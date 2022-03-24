Overview

Dr. Regina Kurian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Kurian works at Cornerstone Endocrinology in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.