Dr. Regina Lagalbo, MD
Overview of Dr. Regina Lagalbo, MD
Dr. Regina Lagalbo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Lagalbo's Office Locations
Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-4541Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4541
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor LaGalbo was amazing my entire pregnancy, she also delivered my son and we had the most amazing delivery. So grateful to her the entire first hill staff.
About Dr. Regina Lagalbo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104995851
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
