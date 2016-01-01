Dr. Regina Leverrier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leverrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Regina Leverrier, MD
Dr. Regina Leverrier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leverrier's Office Locations
- 1 7730 E Belleview Ave Ste AG12, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 942-0512
- 2 12157 W Cedar Dr Fl 2, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 339-0709
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Regina Leverrier, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861557506
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Nyspi
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
