Overview of Dr. Regina Lurie, MD

Dr. Regina Lurie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Lurie works at Pediatrics at the Meadows PC in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.