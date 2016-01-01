Dr. Regina Lurie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Regina Lurie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Regina Lurie, MD
Dr. Regina Lurie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Lurie works at
Dr. Lurie's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrics at the Meadows PC2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 170, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 743-7697
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Regina Lurie, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1417064163
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Unvi Med Ctr
- University of Illinois Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lurie works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurie, there are benefits to both methods.